Mumbai: Technical snag plunges Mulund railway station into darkness for 20 minutes

Mumbai: Mulund railway station plunged into darkness for nearly 20 minutes after a technical snag reported on Monday evening. However there was no disruption in movement of trains. Emergency lights were working.
"At around 7.03 pm suddenly lights of station were tripped. Railway officials immediately rushed the site and supply was restored at 7.23 pm " said a CR official adding it was happened due to some technical reason, which was rectified within 20 minutes.
A daily commuter posted a video on his Twitter handle saying, 'No lights at Mulund station.'
Earlier incident this month
Earlier in the of 28th November at 0.03 am power supply of Matunga station was tripped, which was restored at 0.25 am. However
emergency lights were working. According to sources power supply at Matunga was affected due to technical issue in supply system of electricity provider.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)