Mumbai: Technical snag plunges Mulund railway station into darkness for 20 minutes

Mulund Station |

Mumbai: Mulund railway station plunged into darkness for nearly 20 minutes after a technical snag reported on Monday evening. However there was no disruption in movement of trains. Emergency lights were working.

"At around 7.03 pm suddenly lights of station were tripped. Railway officials immediately rushed the site and supply was restored at 7.23 pm " said a CR official adding it was happened due to some technical reason, which was rectified within 20 minutes.

A daily commuter posted a video on his Twitter handle saying, 'No lights at Mulund station.'

No lights at Mulund station https://t.co/1KnVtOhX4J — Kalwa Pravasi Sangha (@Parsikpravasi) November 28, 2022

Earlier incident this month

Earlier in the of 28th November at 0.03 am power supply of Matunga station was tripped, which was restored at 0.25 am. However

emergency lights were working. According to sources power supply at Matunga was affected due to technical issue in supply system of electricity provider.