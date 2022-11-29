Mumbai: Operational hours extended for Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor

Operational hours extended for Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor | File Photo

Mumbai: Starting Monday, the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro will begin operating its services as per the pre-pandemic schedule. “The first train will depart at 5.30am from both Versova and Ghatkopar. The last train from Versova will depart at 11.20pm and from Ghatkopar at 11.45pm,” announced a Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) spokesperson.



After the pandemic, the first train of the day was at 6.30am and the last one was operated as per the pre-pandemic timings.



Owing to the first service departing an hour earlier every weekday morning, daily trips will increase to 380 from 366. Service frequency will remain unchanged (less than four minutes) during peak hours and five to eight minutes at other times.



The need for extension of Metro services has also been felt due to the closure of East-West Gopal Krishna Gokhale Flyover in Andheri. This Metro line’s current weekday ridership stands at 3,80,000, which is likely to increase marginally with the extension of operations by an hour.