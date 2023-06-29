Navi Mumbai: Two Women Arrested After Cops Raid Spa

Representational Image | File

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai police carried out a raid at Orange Family Spa Beauty Studio and Spa, a massage centre in Seawoods, for allegedly involving in obscene behaviour with customers under the aegis of providing massage service. Two women were also arrested.

After receiving information about illegal practices in the spa, on Tuesday evening, the AHTU sent dummy customers to the massage centre, located at sector 42 in Seawoods.

The dummy customer found the information correct and arrested two women involved for allegedly engaging in sex work in the name of giving massage service. Later a case was registered at the NRI police station.