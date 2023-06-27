Navi Mumbai News: APMC Police Arrests 29-Year-Old With Banned Gutkha Near Sector 19 In Vashi

Man arrested with banned drugs by APMC police. | Pexels

Police arrested a 29-year-old man from sector 19 in APMC and seized Gutkha along with flavoured paan masala worth Rs 5.42 lakh. The contraband was brought in a tempo from a neighbouring state. The accused, identified as Dipesh Tamraya Kamble, was caught with Gutkha near Sairat Bar in APMC Sector-19 on Friday at around 5 pm.

The Operation

The APMC police had received information that a person was bringing gutkha, paan masala and tobacco products for sale in a tempo via the road to Turbhe. Based on the information, Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Shewale and his team nabbed Kamble near Sairat Bar in APMC Sector-19.

Accused had 240 boxes of Tulsi Pan Masala

Around 120 boxes of Rajnigandha flavoured paan masala worth Rs 2.46 lakh, 240 boxes of Tulsi tobacco worth Rs 1.55 lakh and 57 boxes of SHK gutkha worth Rs 1.40 lakh, were seized from his tempo.

A case has been registered against Kamble at the APMC police station.