 Navi Mumbai: 22-year-old man held with gutkha worth ₹50,000 in Ulwe
The arrested accused was identified as Shivshankar Sharma and he was carrying Gutkha in his scooter for retail supply in the Ulwe node.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The NRI police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly selling banned Gutkha worth Rs 50,000 in a scooter in Ulwe. The police seized both Gutkha and the scooter.

The accused was nabbed after the NRI police received information

The patrolling team of NRI police received information that a person was illegally selling aromatic pan masala, gutkha and tobacco on a scooty. A team of police led by Police Sub-Inspector Ankush Shelar rushed sector 2 in Ulwe and Sharma was spotted in Anand Dighe Chowk with his scooter. He was also carrying a big black bag.

When the police stopped his scooter and checked the bag, they found he was carrying banned gutkha and pan masala worth around Rs. 50,000. The police seized the stock of gutkha and pan masala found in his possession and arrested him.

