Navi Mumbai: MNS demands action against use of chemicals for ripening mangoes

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) take an action against traders using chemicals for ripening mangoes artificially. The outfit alleged that a large number of traders are involved in illegal practices to sell more mangoes and earn profit.

At present, the Fruits Market of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) receives over 75000 boxes of mangoes per day and they are raw mangoes. Normally, raw mangoes take a week to ripen naturally. However, traders use chemicals like liquid Ethephon as an agent to ripe mangoes faster than normal. But the use of Ethephon is dangerous for humans.

"It is shocking that the illegal practice is being carried out in APMC. Though the administration of the APMC had warned against the artificial ripening of mangoes yet it has been carried", said a member of MNS.

The officials of the FDA have suggested that 100 ppm (0.1 percent) ethylene gas be used in the ripening chamber for ripening fruits, depending on the fruit, variety, and maturity. They have also recommended that priority should be given to growing mangoes naturally.