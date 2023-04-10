 Navi Mumbai: FDA warns against use of calcium carbide for mango ripening
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: FDA warns against use of calcium carbide for mango ripening

Navi Mumbai: FDA warns against use of calcium carbide for mango ripening

The use of calcium carbide for the ripening of fruits is banned.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: FDA warns against use of calcium carbide for mango ripening | Pixabay

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning of strict action if it found fruit sellers and traders are using calcium carbide for the artificial ripening of mangoes.

The use of calcium carbide for the ripening of fruits is banned. Using calcium carbide for ripening mangoes can cause cancer.

Calcium carbide has severe impact on health

It has been observed during the mango season, in order to make a quick profit, many traders are involved in the ripening of mangoes by using chemicals. Calcium carbide speeds up the ripening process. But it has a severe impact on health.

At present, 80,000 boxes of mangoes, mostly Alphonso, are arriving in the APMC fruit market in Vashi every day. All of these mangoes are raw, and it takes around 10 to 12 days for them to ripen naturally.

To sell more mangoes, some traders resort to using calcium carbide to ripen them quickly, despite it being a banned substance.

Yogesh Dahane, Inspector at the Food and Drug Administration, said that they are vigilant in preventing the use of artificial ripening agents and have already increased patrolling in the market premises.

Mango samples are also checked from time to time to ensure compliance with regulations. Any trader or seller found to be using calcium carbide for ripening mangoes will face strict action by the FDA.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: District education officer seeks clarity from Panvel school over extra fees
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: FDA warns against use of calcium carbide for mango ripening

Navi Mumbai: FDA warns against use of calcium carbide for mango ripening

Mumbai Weather: Maximum temperature hits 36 degrees Celsius; IMD predicts dry weather

Mumbai Weather: Maximum temperature hits 36 degrees Celsius; IMD predicts dry weather

Navi Mumbai: District education officer seeks clarity from Panvel school over extra fees

Navi Mumbai: District education officer seeks clarity from Panvel school over extra fees

Mumbai: Followers mark 122nd death anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji

Mumbai: Followers mark 122nd death anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji

Consumer Connect: Builder must provide a defect liability period of five years

Consumer Connect: Builder must provide a defect liability period of five years