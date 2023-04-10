Navi Mumbai: FDA warns against use of calcium carbide for mango ripening | Pixabay

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning of strict action if it found fruit sellers and traders are using calcium carbide for the artificial ripening of mangoes.

The use of calcium carbide for the ripening of fruits is banned. Using calcium carbide for ripening mangoes can cause cancer.

Calcium carbide has severe impact on health

It has been observed during the mango season, in order to make a quick profit, many traders are involved in the ripening of mangoes by using chemicals. Calcium carbide speeds up the ripening process. But it has a severe impact on health.

At present, 80,000 boxes of mangoes, mostly Alphonso, are arriving in the APMC fruit market in Vashi every day. All of these mangoes are raw, and it takes around 10 to 12 days for them to ripen naturally.

To sell more mangoes, some traders resort to using calcium carbide to ripen them quickly, despite it being a banned substance.

Yogesh Dahane, Inspector at the Food and Drug Administration, said that they are vigilant in preventing the use of artificial ripening agents and have already increased patrolling in the market premises.

Mango samples are also checked from time to time to ensure compliance with regulations. Any trader or seller found to be using calcium carbide for ripening mangoes will face strict action by the FDA.

