Navi Mumbai: District education officer seeks clarity from Panvel school over extra fees

Navi Mumbai: The Raigad district education officer has issued a notice to New Horizon School, Khanda Colony in Panvel for flouting the school Rules regulation act and collecting Rs 25,000 from parents. The school has been asked to respond within four days.

The Prahar Jan Shakti Party had complained that the school allegedly collected Rs 25,000 from parents as fees without the approval of the PTA and was also forced to buy expensive books from different publications instead of using NCERT books.

Extra fees was demanded, expensive books were asked to buy forcefully: Santosh Gawas of Prahar Jan Shakti Party

“According to the circular of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), instead of using NCERT books, the school is arbitrarily forced to buy expensive books of different publications,” alleged Santosh Gawas of Prahar Jan Shakti Party.

Raigad District President Santosh Gavas has demanded that the additional fees collected from parents should be returned, as the decision of increasing the fee was taken against the unanimous view of PTA not to increase fees.

