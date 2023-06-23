Navi Mumbai Police Catch 2-Wheeler With Fake Registration Number; Was Stolen From Agripada

Representative Image | File Photo

Two traffic constables caught a bike with fake registration number in Kamothe during routine check. The motorbike was parked along the footpath illegally. Police Constables Pona Anil Rokde and Pona Bhimrao Misal found a two-wheeler parked on the footpath at Sector 08 in Kamothe. Despite the announcement to remove the vehicle from the towing van, no one came to remove it. They immediately checked the registration number with the e-challan machine, they found that the said type of vehicle did not exist.

Vehicle stolen from Agripada

Therefore, when the vehicle's chassis number was extracted and re-confirmed, the vehicle's registration number was found to be a duplicate.

On taking the real number of the vehicle and contacting the original owners, they informed the cops that the vehicle was stolen and a complaint was filed at Agripada Police Station, Mumbai. Accordingly, Agripada police station was contacted and the vehicle was handed over to them.

Navi Mumbai Cops Intensify Search For stolen vehicle

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe had instructed the police to search for stolen vehicles to control the increasing number of vehicle thefts and burglaries in Panvel and Navi Mumbai.

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: PMC Starts Stray Cat Vaccination And Sterilisation Centre