 Navi Mumbai News: PMC Starts Stray Cat Vaccination And Sterilisation Centre
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: PMC Starts Stray Cat Vaccination And Sterilisation Centre

Navi Mumbai News: PMC Starts Stray Cat Vaccination And Sterilisation Centre

In order to control the number of stray cats, the civic body had received instructions from the Animal Welfare Board of India to implement the Sterilisation Act for Stray Cats

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
PMC Starts Stray Cat Vaccination And Sterilisation Centre | Amit Srivastava

A vaccination and sterilisation centre for stray cats was inaugurated by Ganesh Deshmukh, the commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on June 22. The centre developed by PMC is located on the upper floor of the Dog Control Center at Podi Village. In order to control the number of stray cats, the civic body had received instructions from the Animal Welfare Board of India to implement the Sterilisation Act for Stray Cats on the same lines as the sterilisation program is implemented in respect of stray dogs.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC Seeks Expert Advice For 25-Year Development Plan, Costing ₹10,514 Crore
article-image

Comprehensive treatment centre for cats

Now, the vaccination and sterilisation of stray cats in the PMC area will be done at this centre. An average of 300 cats will be vaccinated and sterilised. At the same time, around 200 sick cats will also be treated at the centre. Cats will be vaccinated and sterilised every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday between 9 to 5 at the centre.

The municipal corporation has made available four ambulances at this centre to bring stray dogs and cats to the centre.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dr. Anand Gosavi, Veterinary Medical Officer. Lord Geetha, Chief Surgeon Dr Hanuman Ghanwat, Ward Officer Roshan Mali, Health Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad, Arun Kamble etc. dignitaries were present.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: PMC, Konkan Division, And Revenue Department Hold Yoga Day Jointly In Panvel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: PMC Starts Stray Cat Vaccination And Sterilisation Centre

Navi Mumbai News: PMC Starts Stray Cat Vaccination And Sterilisation Centre

Mumbai News: Maheshwari Mandal Sets Up Blood Donation Camp In Bhayandar

Mumbai News: Maheshwari Mandal Sets Up Blood Donation Camp In Bhayandar

Mumbai News: Days After Murder Of MPSC Topper, Police Arrest Friend

Mumbai News: Days After Murder Of MPSC Topper, Police Arrest Friend

Mumbai News: Days After Mumbadevi Fire, Jewellers Unable To Access Valuables

Mumbai News: Days After Mumbadevi Fire, Jewellers Unable To Access Valuables

Mumbai News: SoBo Bakery Posters Deface CSMT Pillars, RPF Registers Case

Mumbai News: SoBo Bakery Posters Deface CSMT Pillars, RPF Registers Case