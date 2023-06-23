Navi Mumbai News: PMC Starts Stray Cat Vaccination And Sterilisation Centre

PMC Starts Stray Cat Vaccination And Sterilisation Centre | Amit Srivastava

A vaccination and sterilisation centre for stray cats was inaugurated by Ganesh Deshmukh, the commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on June 22. The centre developed by PMC is located on the upper floor of the Dog Control Center at Podi Village. In order to control the number of stray cats, the civic body had received instructions from the Animal Welfare Board of India to implement the Sterilisation Act for Stray Cats on the same lines as the sterilisation program is implemented in respect of stray dogs.

Comprehensive treatment centre for cats

Now, the vaccination and sterilisation of stray cats in the PMC area will be done at this centre. An average of 300 cats will be vaccinated and sterilised. At the same time, around 200 sick cats will also be treated at the centre. Cats will be vaccinated and sterilised every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday between 9 to 5 at the centre.

The municipal corporation has made available four ambulances at this centre to bring stray dogs and cats to the centre.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dr. Anand Gosavi, Veterinary Medical Officer. Lord Geetha, Chief Surgeon Dr Hanuman Ghanwat, Ward Officer Roshan Mali, Health Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad, Arun Kamble etc. dignitaries were present.