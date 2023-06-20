Navi Mumbai: PMC Seeks Expert Advice For 25-Year Development Plan, Costing ₹10,514 Crore

Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will take expert advice while preparing the development plan (DP) of the city for the next 25 years. The plan has been charted for phased implementation in 7, 14 and 25 years, and will cost ₹10,514 crore.

The civic body has floated a tender to appoint an expert firm to provide guidance to the town planning department in the planning of restricted zones, taking into consideration various environmental regulations such as the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), forests, Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs) and waterbodies.

This will involve analysing and interpreting the relevant regulations, assessing their impact on the DP, and recommending appropriate strategies to ensure compliance.

Various measures and parameters

While drafting a DP, it is of paramount importance to reserve plots for civic amenities for future need. As per the PMC’ s town planning department, the appointed firm will formulate proposals for various reservations in the ‘Proposed Land Use Plan’. This will include identifying areas or zones that need to be reserved for specific purposes, such as open spaces, parks, recreational areas, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, commercial centres, or industrial zones. The firm will also provide advice on the optimal allocation of land for these reservations, considering factors such as population, infrastructure and future development prospects.

In addition, the firm will guide town planners on potential legal issues that may arise during the submission or implementation phases of the DP. “The expert firm will review and provide valuable inputs on the Proposed Land Use Plan (PLU). This will include a thorough examination of the plan’s components, such as land allocation, zoning regulations, infrastructure provisions, and environmental considerations,” said an official from the PMC’s town planning department.