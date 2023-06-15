Navi Mumbai News: Residents Fed Up With Frequent Power Outages In Panvel

Panvel residents demand rectification of Issue | Amit Srivastava

Amid scorching heat, power outages in Panvel taluka have become a recurring problem. There is great dissatisfaction among the citizens as they have sleepless nights due to frequent power outages. For the past few days, the rural areas including the urban areas of Panvel have been experiencing power outages throughout the day and at night as well.

Warning of protests if issue not rectified

A delegation of Panvel District Congress led by President Sudam Patil staged a protest at the office of Mahavitaran in Bhingari. They question officials regarding the frequent interruption of power supply in Panvel.

They demanded an early meeting to understand the planning for the distribution of uninterrupted electricity supply in Panvel. A stern warning was also given by Panvel District Congress to take to the streets and protest if Mahavitaran does not take satisfactory measures in this regard. They alleged that the power distribution company failed to provide a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to most of the area within Panvel Municipal Corporation for almost two months.