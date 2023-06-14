Navi Mumbai News: Road Works Worth ₹2.8 Crores Start In Panvel Taluka |

Navi Mumbai: Initiative is important for development works, said former MP Ramsheth Thakur at the Bhoomi Pujan of a road work in Panvel Taluka on Tuesday. Concretising and asphalting of roads from Wakadi to Dundare in Panvel Taluka will be carried out from Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur's local village development fund.

A total of Rs 2.80 crores will be spent for the road from Wakadi to Dundare in Panvel taluka.

Various Development Works Devised Under Raigad BJP Chief's Guidance

In the Panvel constituency, a number of development works are being implemented under the guidance of BJP Raigad District President MLA Prashant Thakur. Due to their consistent pursuit, concreting and asphalting of roads from Wakadi to Dundare has started.

Details On The Road Works

Of the total road, the asphalting from Chinchwali to Dundrepada village in Panvel taluka will be carried out with a fund of Rs 2.3 crores and concretising of the road from Dundare village to Tamsai Phata will be done with a fund of Rs 50 lakh rupees. Bhoomipujan of both works was done by the former MP Lok leader Ramsheth Thakur and BJP's Panvel taluka president Arunsheth Bhagat.

Various Dignitaries Present For The Event

At the event, apart from Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, BJP Panvel taluka president Arunsheth Bhagat, vice president Sanjay Patil, assembly election chief and BJP district general secretary Nitin Patil, taluka general secretary Bhupendra Patil, former deputy sarpanch Ramesh Patil, Nere Zilla Parishad president Sunil Patil, Nitin Patil, and others were present.