 Navi Mumbai News: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik connects With Business Community
The program commenced with a video presentation titled "Seva Sushasan Va Garib Kalyan," highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the past year.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik | FPJ

The Airoli constituency unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting for the business community in Vashi to celebrate the completion of 9 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The party has launched a special public relations campaign across India. During the event, Arioli MLA Ganesh Naik expressed his support for the business community and showed his belief that India will emerge as a global commercial and economic superpower under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Interests of all sections of society served equally

The meeting took place at Gujarat Bhavan in Vashi and was attended by prominent businessmen from the city. Numerous office bearers and members of various trade associations in Navi Mumbai were also present. Notable figures such as BJP Navi Mumbai in-charge Atul Kalsekar, Sharad Maru, Amrit Lal Jain, Mohan Gurunani, Nilesh Vora, Amrish Barot, Kirti Rana, Sunil Chhajed, Manoj Jain, Chandrakant Dhole, Pramod Joshi, Bhagwati Pagaria, and Raju Maniyar attended the event alongside MLA Ganesh Naik.

MLA Naik remarked, "During Prime Minister Modi's nine-year tenure, the interests of all sections of the country have been equally served. India's global leadership is being taken seriously, and our military power has increased to deter enemy nations. Thanks to the policies implemented by the Modi government, India has become the fifth-largest economic power in the world. I firmly believe that under his leadership, India will become the foremost country globally." 

