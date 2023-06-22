 Navi Mumbai News: PMC, Konkan Division, And Revenue Department Hold Yoga Day Jointly In Panvel
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
PMC, Konkan Division, And Revenue Department Hold Yoga Day | Amit Srivastava

The 9th International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Senior Citizens Hall in Panvel jointly by the Divisional Commissioner's Office of Konkan Division, Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Revenue Department on June 21. Yoga was performed under the guidance of trainers of Art of Living from 7.30 am to 8.45 am. The Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, officers and employees performed different types of Yogasana and Pranayama.

Employees present in large numbers

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, Deputy Commissioner Revenue of Konkan Division Makarand Deshmukh, Chief Auditor Nilesh Nalavde, Executive Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Assistant Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, Ward, revenue department officials and municipal officials, employees were present in large numbers.

Sessions organised in schools too

The 21st of June is celebrated as International Yoga Day across the world. On the occasion, Dr Leena Bhapkar of Art of Living taught various types of Yogasana like Bhunjgasana, Tadasana, Dhanurasana, Trikonasana, Sarvangasana, Vrikshasana to the officers and employees and explained its benefits to the body. Along with this, Pranayam, Kapalbhati, and how to meditate were performed there.

In addition, yoga-related programs were also conducted in all civic primary health centres and schools of the Municipal Corporation.

