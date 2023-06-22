Central Railway Observes International Day of Yoga 2023 with Enthusiasm and Participation

Central Railway, a leading railway zone in India, celebrated the International Day of Yoga 2023 on June 21, 2023 with great zeal and fervour. The event took place at the prestigious Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Auditorium in Mumbai, where General Manager, Central Railway, Naresh Lalwani, and President/CRWWO, Shrimati Shobhna Lalwani, along with Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway, participated in a rejuvenating Yoga session.

The Yoga session, organized in alignment with the 'Common Yoga Protocol’ advised by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, lasted for 45 minutes. To ensure adherence to the prescribed guidelines, Central Railway engaged the esteemed "Patanjali Yog Samiti" for performing the Common Yoga Protocol. The event was streamed live on Central Railway's official online channel, allowing employees and the public to join in from the comfort of their homes.

In addition to the Yoga session, Central Railway employees actively participated in various engaging activities like quiz competitions, poem writing, and poster-making contests hosted on the MyGov portal. These activities aimed to promote the significance of yoga in fostering a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Speaking at the event, Naresh Lalwani emphasized the transformative power of yoga, which encompasses physical and mental well-being, healthy emotions, and ultimately, spiritual upliftment. Similar yoga programs as per the 'Common Yoga Protocol’ were also organized across Central Railway's divisions, including Pune, Nagpur, Bhusaval, and Solapur. Yoga sessions were held at major railway stations, workshops, hospitals, lobbies, RPF barracks, and other locations, reaching a wide range of employees and stakeholders.

To spread awareness about the International Day of Yoga, Central Railway actively utilized social media platforms by sharing Yoga Day-related web cards. These visually appealing and informative posts generated significant engagement and promoted the importance of yoga in maintaining a harmonious and holistic lifestyle.

Central Railway's observance of the International Day of Yoga 2023 exemplifies its commitment to employee well-being and promoting healthy practices. By encouraging active participation in yoga and associated activities, Central Railway continues to foster a positive work environment and contribute to the overall welfare of its employees.