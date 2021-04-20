Navi Mumbai: Two senior citizens succumb, 50 others test positive for COVID-19 at Old Age Home in Taloja

Two senior citizens died while at least 50 others were tested positive for COVID-19 at Paramshantidham Vridhasram Trust in Taloja. Fourteen of them have been admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe while others have been isolated in the old age home itself. A total of 61 senior citizens and others member of the Ashram was residing.

A random test of RtPCR was conducted on Saturday after two senior citizens above 70 years died. The report that came on Monday night found that more than 50 persons in the Old Age Home were positive of COVID 19. “We have shifted 14 senior citizens to MGM Hospital in Kamothe and they are on oxygen,” said an official from the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).