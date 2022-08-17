Navi Mumbai: Two die after over-speeding car loses control in Kalamboli

Two persons died while one suffered injury after the driver of an overspeeding car lost control and hit another vehicle along the Kalamboli flyover on August 14 at midnight. The injured driver could not recall how the accident happened, said police. He was admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

The deceased were identified as Shailendra Shukla, 34, a resident of Dindoshi and Shashi Kumar Baijnath Prasad, 45, a resident of Dindoshi. The injured driver was identified as Jayant Fakiraji Dange, 46 and all three were friends and they were returning from Goa when the accident took place.

According to police, around 11 pm on August 13, they had dinner in Pune and left for Mumbai along the Pune-Mumbai expressway. However, when they were leaving the expressway at the Kalamboli flyover, Dange might have lost control over the vehicle and hit another vehicle. Police said that the impact of the accident was so high that the fire brigade was called to pull out all two of them.

While Shukla and Prasad were declared dead when they were taken to Sub-District Hospital in Panvel, Dange was admitted to MGM Hospital and he is currently out of danger.

Meanwhile, the Khandeshwar police booked Dange for causing death by negligence. A case has been registered against him under sections 279, 304-A, 337, and 338 of IPC, and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.