e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Two-day guidance camp held for class 5 students for availing scholarships

Navi Mumbai: Two-day guidance camp held for class 5 students for availing scholarships

A total of 40 students and 10 teachers from 11 schools attended the workshop.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a two-day guidance camp for availing scholarships for class 5 students early this week. A total of 40 students and 10 teachers from 11 schools attended the workshop.

The camp was organized under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and additional commissioner Sanjay Gharat.

The camp was inaugurated by administrative officer Kirti Mahajan. Students from schools of all three languages (Marathi, Gujarati and Urdu) participated in this camp.

The guides taught the concepts of subjects like intelligence, Mathematics, Marathi, English in a very simple way. Students participated in the camp very enthusiastically.

Read Also
Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express in horrible condition; see visuals
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Everything you need to know about Indian Navy's fifth Kalvari Class submarine Vagir to be...

Everything you need to know about Indian Navy's fifth Kalvari Class submarine Vagir to be...

Bandstand murder: Mumbai Police, Indian Navy conduct search operation for MBBS student Sadichha...

Bandstand murder: Mumbai Police, Indian Navy conduct search operation for MBBS student Sadichha...

Thane: Neighbour booked for repeatedly raping 17-year-old girl

Thane: Neighbour booked for repeatedly raping 17-year-old girl

Navi Mumbai: 6 new COVID-19 cases under NMMC

Navi Mumbai: 6 new COVID-19 cases under NMMC

Navi Mumbai: Two-day guidance camp held for class 5 students for availing scholarships

Navi Mumbai: Two-day guidance camp held for class 5 students for availing scholarships