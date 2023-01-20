Navi Mumbai: Two-day guidance camp held for class 5 students for availing scholarships

Representative Image | File

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a two-day guidance camp for availing scholarships for class 5 students early this week. A total of 40 students and 10 teachers from 11 schools attended the workshop.

The camp was organized under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and additional commissioner Sanjay Gharat.

The camp was inaugurated by administrative officer Kirti Mahajan. Students from schools of all three languages (Marathi, Gujarati and Urdu) participated in this camp.

The guides taught the concepts of subjects like intelligence, Mathematics, Marathi, English in a very simple way. Students participated in the camp very enthusiastically.

