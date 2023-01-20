Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express in horrible condition; see visuals

Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express in horrible condition | FPJ

Several commuters of the Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express have complained to the railway administration over the poor upkeep of the coaches.

As per reports, commuters have reported gutka and paan masala stains on several parts of the express train. Even toilets have been reported to be in poor condition making them difficult to use, passengers have claimed.

Kiran Borse, a DRUCC Member has raised the issue of inconvenience faced by passengers.

"Panchavati train is an Intercity class train. Most of users of this train are working class commuting from Nashik to Mumbai Vice versa. This uncleanliness affects the health of commuters. There is a pressing demand from passengers and commuters to provide seperate rake for Panchavati Express," Borse said.

