Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Woman Swept Away By Water Current At Zenith Waterfall In Khopoli During Family Picnic

22-year-old woman swept away at Khopoli's Zenith Waterfall during family picnic

Navi Mumbai: A 22 year old girl tragically lost life on Wednesday right before her family. The incident happened when Swapnali Kshirsagar, a localite of Khopoli, visited the waterfall with her family for picnic.

While Raigad district witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, Kshirsagar along with her two sisters, one brother, two nephews and one brother in law decided to visit Zenith waterfall.

The family who resided at Krishna Residency, were regular visitors of the waterfall. According to police, the locals keep visiting the waterfall even after being warned by arguing that they are locals.

"They were heading to the waterfall when the water flow increased rapidly. Of the seven family members, five managed to escape the water surgery but the deceased and her brother got stuck. The brother managed to catch hold of a safety chain but Kshirsagar got swept away by the water current," police inspector Shital Raut from Khopoli police station said.

Another tourist present at the spot who had witnessed the entire incident, contacted a rescue team of Gurunath Sathelkar.

"We have a QR code of our 'Help Foudnation' pasted at various location. The tourist saw that and contacted us using the same and our team reached the spot and located the body after an hour-long search and almost 2.5 kms away from the waterfall," Sathelkar said. A case of accidental death has been registered by Khopoli police.