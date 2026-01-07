BMC Elections 2026: Raj-Uddhav Thackeray & Mahayuti Set For Mega Rallies At Dadar's Shivaji Park | Here's All You Need To Know

Mumbai: As Mumbai is set to witness a major political battle in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, a series of mega rallies are set to be held at Dadar's Shivaji Park, bringing in spotlight on the Thackeray cousins and the Mahayuti.

According to an India Today report, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are set to hold joint rallies on January 11. This will be followed by another joint rally, which will be held by the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on January 12. According to the report, these two rallies are seen as an attack and counter-attack on each other as they will be held just one day after the other.

Shivaji Park in Dadar is a symbolic stronghold of the Maharashtrians and also a place where the undivided Shiv Sena has had an upper hand, which is now split into two factions. Moreover, with the focus on the “Marathi Manoos”, this rally also becomes one of the most significant political events in the run-up to the BMC elections.

The changing political scenario in Maharashtra: Mahayuti vs MVA

In 2017, the Shiv Sena and the BJP were in alliance, but the state saw a massive political change in the scenario. With both the alliance parties parting ways, the Shiv Sena and NCP too got divided into two political parties. This came after Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar rebelled against Shiv Sena and NCP, respectively. Shinde's rebellion also led to the fall of the ruling MVA in 2022, after which Mahayuti came to power.

Which Sena will have an upper hand in BMC polls?

In the past four elections, i.e. 2017, 2012, 2007 and 2002, it was seen that the United Shiv Sena individually secured the highest number of seats, irrespective of their alliance with any other party. In 2017, the undivided Shiv Sena had an upper hand with winning 84 seats, while in the 2012 polls, it had emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. Congress secured the second-highest tally at 52 seats, the BJP won 31 seats, and MNS won 28 seats.

In 2007, the Shiv Sena won 84 seats, and the BJP secured 28 seats, while the Congress also performed well with 75 seats. The 2002 polls gave the alliance a clear edge, with the Shiv Sena winning 97 seats and the BJP 35 seats, while Congress won 61 seats. However, this time, the situation is different. The Shiv Sena is now split into two factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, and it will be interesting to see which Sena faction has the upper hand.

Thackeray Cousins Reunite

Mumbai's BMC polls are also witnessing a dynamic new alliance between the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj are set to unite after nearly two decades. The brothers were first spotted together in July 2025, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged visits on special occasions, including birthdays, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali party to Bhai Dooj, and several political events.