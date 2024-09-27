Navi Mumbai: 2 Arrested In Koparkhairane For 10 House-Breaking Cases; ₹14 Lakh In Stolen Valuables Recovered From Accused

Koparkhairane police showcase recovered valuables worth ₹14 lakh following the arrest of two men involved in multiple house-breaking incidents | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane police have seized valuables of Rs 14 lakh from two men who were involved in close to 10 house break thefts. Since few months, there had been multiple house breaks that were being reported in Koparkhairane which were not being solved.

With the arrest of the two accused- Hindi alias Santosh Kishore Mapde (22), a resident of sector 19 in Koparkhairane and Arjun Somanna Airodge (35), a resident of sector 2 in Koparkhairane- around 10 cases of housebreak have been solved.

While Airodge worked as a driver, Mapde worked as a Mathadi worker. “After their day’s work, they used meet and have alcohol and decide where to break in next. Their modus was to finalise a house with no watchman and enter inside at night,” senior police inspector Audumber Patil from Koparkhairane police station said.

The accused Mapde used to enter inside the house and then use the vehicle of Airodge for fleeing. According to police Mapde never carried tools and entered the house by pulling apart the window with his hand itself.

The accused were arrested after the police received an information that Mapde had been suddenly accumulating lot of wealth. Mapde was picked up on suspicion and while in police custody, finally confessed to his crimes. Mapde was previously arrested in the year 2010 for house break and after that was never booked by police.

After 14 years, the police have again found his involvement in house break thefts. “The valuables seized involve gold and silver jewellery. With the arrest of these two accused, as of now, we have no undetected house break in Koparkhairane of the year 2024,” Patil added.