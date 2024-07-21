Thane: 5 History-Sheeters Arrested In Bhiwandi For House-Breakings And Mobile Theft; Goods Worth ₹9 Lakh Recovered | Representational Image

Thane: In separate cases of house-breakings and mobile phone thefts, Bhiwandi crime branch has arrested five history-sheeters. While the duo arrested for house-breakings is involved in eight similar offences, the trio have been named in two cases of phone thefts. Five motorcycles and 10 phones worth Rs 9 lakh have been recovered from their possession. Crime branch (Zone 2) has formed a special squad to curb mobile snatching or house-breaking cases across the Bhiwandi city.

A house-breaking case was lodged at the Kongaon police station. During the investigation, police scanned footage from 40 CCTVs and finally got the names of the accused with the help of technical and human intelligence.

While Subham Kharatmol, 22, a resident of Dombivli, and Kismat Ali, 33, from Kurla have been caught on July 15, their third accomplice is still at large. They were arrested on July 15. Police recovered five motorcycles worth Rs 6.94 lakh from them. A total of eight cases are registered against them across Thane and Mumbai Commissionerates.

In the case of phone thefts, crime branch received a tip-off that two men would be coming to sell devices near ST bus stand in Bhiwandi. A trap was laid and Mohmmad Shaikh, 22, a resident of Bhiwandi, Monu Gupta from Ulhasnagar and Sabir Sayyed, 21, from Bhiwandi were caught on July 17. They revealed that they had broken into a phone shop in Bhiwandi. Two cases were registered against them and ten phones worth Rs2.3 lakh have been seized from them.