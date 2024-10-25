Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Boy Killed In Trailer Accident On Uran Phata Road; Driver Absconds

Navi Mumbai: A tragic accident claims the life of 2-year-old Mohammad Azaan after a trailer runs over him on Uran Phata Road | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: A two year old boy who was travelling with his family in a scooty, lost his life due to the negligent and rash driving of a trailer along the Uran Phata road on Sunday.

The deceased toddler has been identified as Mohammad Azaan. Mohammad Danish Riyazuddin (26), father of the deceased boy, was riding his Activa while his wife Naziya Bano (26) and Azaan were pillion riders with five-year-old daughter Zeenat Fatima standing in the front.

Riyazuddin, an electrician by profession, along with his wife and two kids, had gone to Kurla for shopping. The accident happened while they were going back home to Uran. At around 9.30 pm, while Riyazuddin was riding on Uran phata road, the accident happened outside Ekta Vihar housing society.

According to police, after crossing the speed braker near Ekta Vihar, the trailer which was slightly ahead of the scooty shifted lane from middle to left and the rear wheels of the trailer went over the scooty killing the boy on the spot.

The family was rushed to hospital by a passerby wherein the toddler was declared dead on arrival. The wife of the complainant Riyazudding, has received serious injuries and the trailer went over her from the waist. Both father and the daughter duo have sustained minor injuries. Following the incident, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

Belapur police has registered a case under Motor Vehicles Act (MVA and Bharatiya Nyan Sanhita (BNS) for negligent and rash driving, against the driver of the trailer.