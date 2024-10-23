Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Injured, Man Dies In 2 Separate Highway Accident

Representative Image | Pexels

TWO accidents were reported in the eastern suburbs on Monday. In the first, a 13-year-old boy sustained a serious fracture after being struck by a car on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR). In the second, an unidentified person was fatally hit by an unknown vehicle on the Eastern Express Highway.

In the first incident, the victim was identified as Taiyfiq Sayyed, a resident of Mankhurd, who was playing outside his home when a speeding car, heading from Ghatkopar on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR), struck him. The car, bearing the registration number MH05HJ0129, was driven by Akram Aslam Khan. The vehicle ran over the boy’s right leg and dragged him a short distance before stopping. Neighbors and family members rushed to the scene after hearing the boy’s cries, and he was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Khan’s car. Due to a lack of critical care beds, the family transferred him to Sion Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had sustained a shin bone fracture, a break in the tibia: the long bone in the lower leg.

Sayyed underwent surgery and remains in critical care at Sion Hospital. Meanwhile, Khan has been arrested under sections 281 (rash driving), 125A (act endangering life or personal safety), 125B (grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In the second incident, Vikhroli police officers were patrolling the area when, around 3 a.m., the control room alerted them about an injured person spotted in Bhandup on the northbound lane of the Eastern Express Highway. Upon arrival, the police found an injured individual lying on the road, with four people standing nearby. The unidentified person was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead at 4:10 a.m. due to severe blood loss from multiple injuries. Suspected to be a hit-and-run case, Vikhroli police confirmed on Tuesday that an FIR has been registered against unknown persons. "The body is yet to be identified, and we are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused," said Suryakant Naikwadi, senior PI, Vikhroli Police station. The absence of any vehicles near the victim during the inspection suggests he may have been a pedestrian.

The unknown individual involved in the incident has been booked under section 106(2) (causing death by rash driving not amounting to culpable homicide and escaping without reporting it to the police), along with sections 281, 125A, and 125B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additionally, charges include section 184 (dangerous driving), and sections 134(a) (failure to secure medical attention for the injured) and 134(b) (failure to report the accident to the police or any authorities) of the Motor Vehicles Act.