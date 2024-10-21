Uttar Pradesh Accident: 3 People Killed After Collision Takes Place Between 2 Speeding Motorcycles In Raebareli; Visuals Surface

Visual From The Spot Of The Accident | IANS

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): An accident occurred due to a collision between two speeding motorcycles, which then hit a pole at Bahai here on Monday morning. Three people died in the accident.

Further investigation is underway.

Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh: A tragic road accident occurred when two high-speed bikes collided and hit a pole, resulting in the deaths of three riders. The police arrived at the scene, took the bodies into custody, and have initiated an investigation pic.twitter.com/d5fRJy0zzy — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2024

About Similar Cases

On October 18, in another accident, two individuals lost their lives and 20 others were injured when a private bus returning from a religious site lost control and plunged into a ravine on the Balrampur road in the Dheberua police station area in Siddharthnagar. Emergency services, along with police, SSB personnel, and local residents, rushed to the scene to assist with rescue operations. The injured have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and efforts are underway to provide support to the affected families.

On October 16, a serious collision occurred on the Jagdishpur Raebareli road involving a truck and a motorcycle. The authorities reported that the three individuals succumbed to severe injuries resulting from the collision. Despite being rushed to the hospital, they were pronounced dead. The bodies have been sent for further examination through a post-mortem procedure.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)