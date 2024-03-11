Uttar Pradesh: Tragic Bus Accident Claims 5 Lives In Ghazipur | Representational Image

In a devastating incident, a bus carrying wedding guests in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, erupted in flames after coming into contact with a high-tension wire. The accident, which occurred near the Mardah police station, has claimed the lives of at least five individuals, while leaving dozens with severe burn injuries.

Details of tragic event

The ill-fated bus, carrying 38 members of a wedding party, was en route to a marriage function from Mau when the tragedy occurred.

Eyewitnesses say scenes of chaos and panic as the bus burst into flames, trapping passengers inside. Despite swift rescue efforts, the blaze quickly engulfed the entire vehicle, leaving little chance for escape.

Witnesses recounted how children, among the passengers, were caught up in the chaos as they headed joyfully towards the wedding festivities.

"The exact cause of the accident is under investigation, with a mobile forensic team deployed to the scene to determine the sequence of events leading to the fire," District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said as the bus belonged to outside the district, adding complexity to the investigation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered immediate medical assistance for the injured. He instructed district officials to expedite relief efforts and announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.