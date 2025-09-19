Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Palm Beach Road Diversion For Health Run Marathon 2025 On Sept 21; Alternate Routes Announced

Traffic diversion on Palm Beach Road announced for Health Run Marathon 2025 in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Traffic on Palm Beach Road will be diverted between Belapur and Moraj Circle from 2 am to 11am on Sunday, September 21, to facilitate the Health Run Marathon 2025.

Diversion Routes for Motorists

During the restriction, vehicles moving from Belapur towards Vashi, Mumbai, and Thane will not be allowed on the regular carriageway up to Moraj Circle. Instead, traffic will be rerouted to the opposite carriageway on Palm Beach Road, where both directions will be managed on the same stretch.

Vehicles traveling between Vashi and Killa Junction will be diverted through Moraj Circle along the opposite lane, while commuters can also take the Sion-Panvel Highway via Uran Phata to reach their destinations.

Also Watch:

Read Also Plan To Run A Marathon? Here Are 5 Running Clubs In Mumbai That Help Boost Your Health

Police Advisory to Citizens

“This diversion plan is necessary to ensure the marathon proceeds smoothly and to safeguard both participants and road users. We appeal to motorists to cooperate and plan their journeys accordingly,” said DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade.

Exemptions for Emergency Services

The restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, and other emergency services.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/