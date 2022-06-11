Navi Mumbai traffic police destroy 82 high-volume modified silencers | FPJ photo

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police cracked down on two-wheelers that modified high-volume silencers. A total of 82 high-volume silencers were crushed with the road roller in the presence of Deputy Police Commissioner (Traffic) Purushottam Karad on Friday.

Police said that modifying silencers with high volume is not permissible. However, many of the bikers install for a thrill. But this causes trouble for other motorists. Following a special driver by Seawoods traffic branch, the seized high-volume silencers were crushed in front of the civic headquarters in Belapur. The action was taken under Section 190 (2), 198 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The traffic department had launched a special drive from June 19 against high volume silencers. The traffic police have appealed to the citizens to contact the Navi Mumbai Police Traffic Department helpline number 7738393839 or through WhatsApp if they find any bikes with noisy silencers.

DCP Karad said, “Young children ride bikes with high volume silencers. To curb and control noise pollution caused by such bikes, a campaign has been launched to remove the loud silencers installed on the bikes. This action will continue. Those who have installed modified silencers on their vehicles should remove it themselves. Strict action will also be taken against garage owners who install such silencers.”

Read Also Project Affected People to hold agitation on June 24 to demand naming of Navi Mumbai airport after...