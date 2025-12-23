Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Declare Key Roads In Koparkhairane And Ghansoli No-Parking Zones Ahead Of NMMC Elections

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have declared key roads in Koparkhairane and Ghansoli as no-parking zones from December 23, 2025, to January 17, 2026, in view of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections and to ensure smooth traffic movement during election-related activities. | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have declared key roads in Koparkhairane and Ghansoli as no-parking zones from December 23, 2025, to January 17, 2026, in view of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections and to ensure smooth traffic movement during election-related activities.

Busy stretches identified due to expected heavy vehicular movement

The decision affects the stretch from Teen Tanki Chowk to Hotel Aldoust Chowk in Koparkhairane and the Ghansoli main road from Hari Complex in Sector 7 to the junction opposite NMMC School No. 76. These routes are expected to witness heavy vehicular movement due to nomination filing, ballot box distribution, strong room arrangements and vote counting.

In Koparkhairane, election-related processes for wards 10, 11, 12 and 13 will be conducted at Annasaheb Patil Hall, Sector 5, while in Ghansoli, similar processes for wards 6, 8 and 9 will be held at Samaj Mandir Hall, Sector 7. Traffic police officials said parking on these stretches could lead to congestion and inconvenience to citizens.

DCP Traffic cites need to prevent snarls during election period

Deputy commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade said the move was taken to avoid traffic snarls during the election period. “These roads will be used extensively by election officials, candidates and the public. Declaring them as no-parking zones is necessary to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent inconvenience,” Kakade said.

The order, issued under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, will not apply to vehicles carrying essential commodities, police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, government vehicles and other emergency service vehicles.

