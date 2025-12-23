Sixth Edition Of ‘Festival At The Steps’ Begins In Bandra, Showcasing Community-Led Urban Renewal Through Art and Performance

The 6th annual 'Festival at The Steps', at the restored St Stephen's Steps in Bandra began on Saturday with a performance by the Mount Mary Choir, followed by music performances and dance presentations by the Institute of Classical and Modern Dance. |

Festival to run every Saturday till February 2026

The festival, a unique example of community-led urban regeneration, will feature art, dance, installations, workshops and other activities, and will be held every Saturday till February 7, 2026.

The festival is also an example of how public space can be reclaimed through sustained collaboration between the citizens and the municipal corporation. The steps had become derelict and filled with debris. With help from the local municipal councillor and the community, the site was transformed into a multi-use public space, with landscaping and barrier-free access.

Restoration project initiated in 2017 with BMC support

The restoration project began in 2017 with support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which endorsed a pro bono proposal by Bombay Greenway, a group campaigning for more accessibility to public spaces, and Abraham John Architects for the complete re-design of the space.

The festival, led by Bombay Greenway, in collaboration with Love Your Parks Mumbai (LYPMumbai); Arts By The Bay, a community of art lovers; and Haribhau Vishwanath Musical Industries, a prominent manufacturer of Indian musical instruments, also has the support of Peter Dias Road Advanced Locality Management (ALM) and the Mount Mary ALM.

Growing local participation reflects strong community ownership

“Once a neglected dumping ground, The Steps Bandra is now evolving into a cultural hub where public art, performance, and community life intersect. As the festival progresses, participation from local residents has increased significantly, with community members contributing as performers, workshop facilitators, and volunteers, reflecting a strong model of citizen engagement in the stewardship of public space,” said Anca Florescu Abraham, a member of the festival's core team that also includes Dhanashree Diwane, Zahabia Abid, and Sanjeev D’Souza of Peter Dias Road ALM.

“The transformation of what was once a truly decrepit space is remarkable,” said D'Souza. “This festival beautifully showcases talent across all age groups, something clearly evident in Saturday night’s performances. What makes it even more remarkable is that these exceptional events are offered at no cost to the public or the government. Our city is yearning for world class entertainment, and Anca’s team is delivering exactly that—creating meaningful, community-driven experiences that bring people from all walks of life together. The harmonious community spirit was evident everywhere.”

