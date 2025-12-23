Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi Returns To Civic Poll Arena As Smaller Parties Gear Up For BNCMC Elections

Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation |

Bhiwandi: With the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections scheduled for 2026, the city’s political landscape is once again witnessing intense activity. While major political parties have already begun preparations to field their candidates, smaller parties and local political platforms have also stepped up their efforts, adding new dimensions to the upcoming civic battle.

Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi announces return, posing challenge to Congress

Prominent among them is the Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi (Akta manch), which has announced its return to the municipal election arena. The re-entry of the Aghadi is expected to complicate electoral equations, particularly for the Congress, which has traditionally relied on a strong base in the city.

The Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi was founded in 2002 under the leadership of Javed Dalvi. In the 2002 municipal elections, the Aghadi had performed impressively, winning 11 corporator seats, while also receiving the support of eight independent corporators. The party repeated its performance in the 2007 civic polls by securing 11 seats once again, along with the backing of eight corporators. Subsequently, with the support of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, Javed Dalvi was elected Mayor.

However, in 2009, Dalvi joined the Congress and contested the Bhiwandi West Assembly election on a Congress ticket, only to face defeat at the hands of the Samajwadi Party candidate. In the 2017 municipal elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 47 corporator seats. Despite securing a clear majority, Dalvi was elected Mayor for the second time with the support of Shiv Sena corporators.

2019 rebellion within Congress leads to political fallout

The political situation took a dramatic turn in December 2019, when 18 Congress corporators rebelled during the mayoral election, leading to a crushing defeat for the party. The Congress leadership’s failure to initiate disciplinary action against the rebel corporators deeply upset Dalvi

ultimately resulting in his disillusionment with the party. Action against the rebels was later initiated during the tenure of then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which Dalvi decided to revive the Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi ahead of the upcoming civic elections.

Aghadi to contest limited seats to prevent defections

BVA's general secretary, Pradeep “Pappu” Raka stated that the Aghadi is preparing to contest elections in at least five ward committees. At the same time, Dalvi has clarified that while 30 to 35 aspirants from the Aghadi are keen to contest, the platform may field only four candidates. “After winning, corporators often succumb to political inducements and switch sides. To avoid this, we will contest on a limited number of seats,” Dalvi said.

Meanwhile, in the Muslim-dominated city of Bhiwandi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) — which once built a strong organisational base — is facing internal challenges. In the 2019 Assembly elections, AIMIM’s Bhiwandi district president Khalid Sheikh Guddu secured 43,945 votes and finished second in the Bhiwandi West constituency, losing by a narrow margin of 14,912 votes. However, his subsequent incarceration and prolonged stay in jail for nearly four-and-a-half years weakened the party’s presence. Although Guddu was granted bail in February, the court has barred his entry into Bhiwandi city.

Amid growing factionalism within the party, AIMIM’s senior leadership dissolved the city unit and handed over charge of Bhiwandi to state general secretary Saif Pathan, a resident of Mumbra. As a result, AIMIM workers are now reportedly making frequent visits to Mumbra to seek party tickets, a development that has sparked internal dissatisfaction.

Other Parties Step Up Preparations

Other regional and smaller parties have also intensified their preparations. Lokhind Party president Badiuzzama Khan said the party intends to field candidates in all municipal wards. “So far, 10 to 12 aspirants have collected nomination forms. Anyone committed to the city’s development will be supported by the party,” he said.

The Republican Party of India (RPI – Ektawadi faction), which won four seats in the 2017 civic polls, is planning to expand its presence. State president and former corporator Vikas Nikam said the party is preparing to contest at least eight seats this time.

Left parties and RPI factions weigh alliances

The Communist Party has not yet finalised any alliance and is preparing to contest up to 15 seats. According to Comrade Dr Vijay Kamble, the party is certain to contest at least three seats. Meanwhile, RPI (Secular) state general secretary Advocate Kiran Channe stated that the party is open to forming alliances with democratic and secular-minded parties, but will contest independently if talks fail.

The RPI (Athawale group), which is allied with the BJP, has sought four seats from its alliance partner. City president Mahendra Gaikwad confirmed that seat-sharing discussions with the BJP are underway.

As smaller parties and local platforms assert themselves, the upcoming BNCMC elections are expected to witness multi-cornered contests in several wards, potentially altering traditional vote banks and making the race far more competitive than in previous years.

