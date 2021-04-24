Navi Mumbai: Three of family found unconscious at Ghansoli home; one later declared dead

Three members of a family including two senior citizens were found unconscious at their Ghansoli residence on Saturday morning. One of them, who was 70, was later declared dead when he was taken to a hospital.

The deceased Sadanad Verma stayed with his 65-year-old wife and two sons who were 50 and 45 respectively. On Saturday, a few neighbours spotted Verma, his wife and the younger son lying unconscious inside their house and informed the police about it.

Yogesh Gawde, senior inspector of Rabale police station said, “We sent all three of them to a hospital, but the doctors declared Verma dead after sometime. After his death, the doctors found him Covid positive too. His wife and younger son are still under observation in the hospital and we have not taken their statement as yet.”

“We took the statement of the elder son who was not at home then. He said that his parents and younger brother were not well for the past few days, but they were not going to a hospital. Upset, he left the house leaving behind them. However, quite a few things have remained unanswered in this case so far. We will get a clear picture after taking statements of Verma’s wife and the other son,” he said.