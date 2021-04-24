Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to set jumbo COVID Care Centre with 200 ICU beds facility in Kalamboli

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated tender for setting up Dedicated COVID Health Care Centre of 800 beds capacity including 590 oxygenated at a Godown of Cotton Corporation of India limited at Kalamboli.

The facility will have also 210 ICU beds to meet the rising demand for beds in the Panvel area.

Aditi Tatkare, Guardian Minister of Raigad district visited the upcoming jumbo COVID Care centre in Kalamboli. She also discussed the facilities and present status of active cases in the area. “After getting approval for setting up jumbo COVUD Care centre, the Revenue department took over the godown from CCI,” said a senior civic official from Panvel Municipal Corporation. He added that CIDCO will provide monetary support in setting up the facility and the civic body will operate.

Like other parts of the state, the Panvel area too witnessed a sharp rise in positive cases of COVID-19 and the available infrastructure is falling short.

Early this week, the PMC made an agreement with the MGM Hospital in Kamothe for 200 ICU beds. The hospital will also provide around 300 RtPCR tests free of cost per day.

The general body of PMC approved a proposal to get 200 ICU beds at MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Following the approval, both the PMC and MGM Hospital officials made an agreement on Thursday.

As per the agreement, the hospital will make available 200 ICU beds from May 1 in phases. "Amid the rising number of COVID patients, there is a need for ICU beds that are available for the poor and needy," said Kavita Chautmal, mayor of PMC.

The MGM Hospital has already provided 250 beds for COVID patients under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY). Under the PMC area, around 700 RtPCR tests are conducted of which 500 samples go to JJ Hospital in Mumbai and 200 in Alibaug. In addition, the civic body has an agreement with Terna Medical college for 300 RtPCR tests. With all these agreements, the civic body can conduct 1300 RtPCR tests per day.