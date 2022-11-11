e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Thief breaks in Panvel home, steals valuables worth Rs 3.89 lakh

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Panvel city police have registered a case against unidentified person for breaking into a house and stealing valuables worth Rs 3.89 lakhs. The incident was reported in Lokhandi Pada area in Panvel.

According to the police, the thief broke the lock to get access to the house; once they entered, the thief stole jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 3,98,000.

The incident happened at room no 210 at Sahyog Housing society. Gitanjali Rasam (65), who resides in the house out when the theft was committed.

The police are investigating the case and are examining the CCTV footage of the area to nab the culprit.

House-breaking thefts in Latur caught

Recently, a gang involved in several house-breaking thefts were arrested in Latur. The three accused were held from Sugav village in Chakur tehsil after Crime Branch teams were formed to solve HBT cases, he said.

A hunt is on for more members of the gang by teams from Shivaji Nagar and MIDC police stations, the official added. 

