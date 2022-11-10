Navi Mumbai: Scientist duped out of Rs 26,50,000 while attempting to get his daughter enroll into MBBS

Scientist was duped out of Rs 26,50,000 while attempting to get enroll his daughter into MBBS | Unsplash

Mumbai: A scientist was duped by three people who demanded Rs 26,00,000 to admit her daughter to an MBBS course.

According to the police, Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) in Trombay scientist Shivaji Charan Das (55), in a written complaint to the Trombay police, mentioned that his daughter had passed the HSC examination and wanted to become a doctor.

On August 18, 2018, Das searched for MBBS admission and found that there is a seat for the MBBS course in a Bengaluru-based medical college. To process, Das and his wife went to a college in Bengaluru, where they collected all the information about admission, and then returned to Mumbai. For further proceedings, they both went to Bangaluru again and found a long queue of people who came for admission.

The trio assured him for admission and demanded Rs 26,5000

Later, when they went to the cabin, the guard collected their phones before entering. A person sitting there identified himself as administrative officer Mansoor Ali. When Das asked Ali for his daughter's admission, Ali introduced him to Rajkamal Aggarwal and Amit Kumar Aggarwal.

Rajkamal Aggarwal, Amit Kumar Agarwal, and Mansur Ali demanded Rs. 26,00,000 for the admission of Das' daughter from management quota. Das paid the amount of money according to their demand, but when her daughter could not get the admission, the three only paid Rs 13,84,000 to Das.

They stopped taking calls

They also ignored Das by not responding to his phone calls. Later, when Das called the college and asked about Mansoor Ali, he was shocked to hear that no such person works there, and now the admission is also full.

The police officer said that Das gave 26 lakh and 50 thousand rupees to these people. As his daughter could not get admission, they paid Rs 13,84,000. Das lodged an FIR for not getting the rest. Das had given some money to these people in cash and some money by check. He filed a written complaint regarding this, after which police registered an FIR. The accused are from Bengaluru and Delhi, and the police are searching for them.

A case of cheating has been registered at the Trombay Police Station.