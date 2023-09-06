Navi Mumbai: Teachers' Day Celebrations Held At PMC Schools |

Navi Mumbai: Civic schools under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) celebrated Teacher's Day with great enthusiasm. On this occasion, Education Department Head Kirti Mahajan, School Principal Anupama Domre, and all the teachers were present in large numbers.

September 5 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of India's second president, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. His birthday is commemorated as Teacher's Day all over India in recognition of his significant contributions to the field of education.

Details On Celebrations

As part of the celebrations, the photo of Dr Radhakrishana was decorated with flowers. Various activities were conducted on the occasion of Teacher's Day in 10 schools of the Municipal Corporation. Students had the opportunity to step into the shoes of teachers for the day. They assumed the role of educators and taught various subjects to their fellow students. Students from all schools actively participated in the Teacher's Day program, making it a memorable and educational experience for everyone involved.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)