Mumbai: Thane Excise Department Seizes Liquor Worth ₹3.24 Cr Between March 16-May 19

Mumbai: The excise department registered a total of 711 First Information Reports (FIR’s) under the various sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act in Thane district since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect on 16, March for the Lok Sabha elections.

The action was taken by the 11 divisions including- Mira Road, Bhayandar, Ambernath, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Navi-Mumbai and two flying squads attached to the excise department in 65 days between 16, March to 19, May (poll eve). The offences include -bootlegging, manufacturing of illicit booze (haath-bhatti), smuggling, ferrying liquor in an illegal manner and also other breach cases related to unauthorized sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor by licensed vending establishments.

While 430 people were arrested, 34 vehicles and 8,11, 363 bulk litres (BL) liquor worth more than Rs. 3.24 crore lakh was seized during the intensified operation at various places across the district. Areas falling under the Kalyan (24) and Bhiwandi (25) Lok Sabha constituencies topped the first and second spot with 305 and 217 FIR’s respectively.

Meanwhile the Thane (25) Lok Sabha constituency remained a distant third by witnessing 179 arrests in a total of 189 FIR’s with seizures amounting Rs.28.65 lakh. Officials from the excise department had chalked out an 8-point standard operation procedure (SOP) to keep a tab on any kind of illegalities related to ferrying and distribution of liquor during the MCC period which will last till the results are declared on 4, June.

The SOP’s include- setting up of check posts each manned by ten sub inspectors in shifts round the clock, deployment of quick response teams (QRT) and special vigilance squads, mass raids to counter illicit liquor brewing and sale outlets, intensified night patrolling and monitoring movements of habitual offenders.

Having a staff strength of 104 personnel including officials, inspectors, sub inspectors, supported by 25 contractual workers, the Thane excise department sways control over various rural and urban areas of Thane including Mira-Bhayandar which falls under the C-division.