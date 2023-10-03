Navi Mumbai: Monsoon, Pitru Paksha Push Up Vegetable Prices By 10-15%

Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: Vegetable prices have once again increased in the retail market following a little dip in supply as well as a rise in demand. Most of the green vegetables have seen a 10 to 15 percent price rise in the last week. Traders say the price will come down after Pitru Paksha (Shradh Period).

Normally, a large number of people stop eating non-vegetarian food during the 14 days of Pitra Paksha and they consume vegetables. “Every year, there is a rise in demand for green vegetables and this reflects in price rise,” said a trader from Vegetable Market at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).

Rainfall affects crops' supply

Apart from Pitru Paksha, last week's monsoon withdrawal rainfall has affected the crop and supply. “The rainfall was unexpected in the last week of September and it damaged crops in Nasik, Pune, and other vegetable growing areas,” said another trader, adding that vegetables were not arriving from deep villages during Ganpati and now they will start arriving and the supply will become normal.

The supply of green vegetables, especially leafy vegetables, dipped. This has resulted in the rise of their prices in retail where one bunch of coriander, spinach, and fenugreek leaves reached ₹30. Even other green vegetables like flowers, capsicum, and peas doubled.

As per the administrative office of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the arrival of vegetables decreased by around 20 percent due to rainfall.

Normally, the Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives around 550 to 600 vehicles laden with vegetables on a daily basis during this season. However, in the last week, the supply has come down to 450 to 500 vehicles, most of which are small pickup vans. “The shelf life of leafy vegetables is very low and they also get spoiled in transportation,” said a trader from APMC.

Prices comparison for June-July:

Vegetables

July 01 (price per Kg) July 17 (price per kg)

Cauliflower

50 60

Drumstick

40 80

Cabbage

30 40

peas

100 130

Brinjal

40 50

Pointed Gourd

40 50

Carrot

40 60

