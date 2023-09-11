 Navi Mumbai: Slump In Soaring Tomato Prices, Markets Witness 90% Correction
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Slump In Soaring Tomato Prices, Markets Witness 90% Correction

Navi Mumbai: Slump In Soaring Tomato Prices, Markets Witness 90% Correction

“Such kind of price crash was not seen in the last few years,” said a trader from APMC Vashi.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Tomato Prices Crash In Wholesale & Retail Market; Upsets AMPC Market Traders | Representative Image

After touching a high of ₹200 per kg price in the retail market, tomato prices have crashed both in the wholesale and retail markets. The wholesale price of the kitchen staple at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Vashi has come down to ₹7-11 per kg from ₹70-90 per kg nearly a month ago. In one month, the price has come down around 90% in the wholesale market.

Traders said the market received around 1,800 quintals of tomatoes on average last week, resulting in prices falling to single digit in wholesale.

Unprecedented crash

Between July and August, the price touched an unprecedented high in retail, with consumers resorting to alternatives like tamarind. However, within a month, the retail price has fallen to Rs20-30 per kg. “Such a crash is unprecedented, too,” said a trader from APMC Vashi.

As per the administrative department of APMC, four trucks and 43 tempos laden with tomatoes arrived on Monday. In July and August, the number of vehicles arriving was barely nine to 10.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Tomato Prices Likely To Come Down To Rs 50 Per Kg In Wholesale and Retail Market
article-image

Farmers junked their crops

Owing to perennially high demand, farmers sowed more than normal, ultimately being saddled with a bumper crop. In some parts of Maharashtra, farmers junked their crops as wholesale price crashed to Rs2 per kg. “The situation is almost similar to the one seen in March-April, when the price crashed after a bumper crop,” said another trader, adding that price volatility this time was completely unexpected.

Suhani S, a resident of Ulwe, said that she is happy that prices are now within the household budget. “I did not buy tomatoes for almost a month. I managed with puree instead,” she said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Tomato Prices Get Under Control After Rise In Supply From Parts Of Maharashtra
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Cyber Expert Couple Duped Of ₹1 lakh; Cops Swiftly Recover ₹1 Lakh

FPJ Cyber Secure: Cyber Expert Couple Duped Of ₹1 lakh; Cops Swiftly Recover ₹1 Lakh

Maharashtra Lokayukta Presents 2021 Performance Report to Governor

Maharashtra Lokayukta Presents 2021 Performance Report to Governor

Mumbai News: KEM Helps 100 Students Facing Mental Health Issues

Mumbai News: KEM Helps 100 Students Facing Mental Health Issues

Mumbai News: Man Dies By Suicide After Physically Assaulting Wife

Mumbai News: Man Dies By Suicide After Physically Assaulting Wife

Maharashtra: BJP May Shuffle Cards In Mumbai During LS Polls

Maharashtra: BJP May Shuffle Cards In Mumbai During LS Polls