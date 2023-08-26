Navi Mumbai: Tomato Prices Get Under Control After Rise In Supply From Parts Of Maharashtra | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: For the second consecutive week, the prices of tomatoes have come down in wholesale as well as in the retail markets. Tomatoes are available between Rs 24 to Rs 30 per kg in the wholesale market. there is around a 12 to Rs 15 drop from the previous week.

After commanding over Rs 160 per kg in retail, now homemakers are buying tomatoes in good quantities.

The dip in price is due to a rise in the supply of tomatoes from different parts of the state, including Satara, Solapur, and Saswad.

Details On Tomato Arrival

On Friday, a total of 28 trucks laden with tomatoes arrived at the APMC market. “There are around 1237 quintals of tomatoes arriving in the market,” said an administrative official from APMC Vashi.

In the retail market, tomatoes are now being sold for a more reasonable Rs. 50 to Rs. 60 per kg. This drop in tomato prices has brought relief to households and restaurant businesses, which have been grappling with soaring food costs.

