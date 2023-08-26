Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO Takes Action Against Private Buses Over Violating Traffic Rules |

Navi Mumbai: The Deputy Regional Transport Office (Dy. RTO) Vashi has taken strict action against 18 private buses for operating with fake or double registrations. The action was taken during a thorough inspection of the buses. Documents of 180 buses were checked and 18 of them were found to be operating with forged documents.

Inspector of Motor Vehicle (IMV) Prashant Shinde said, “Out of the 180 buses inspected, 18 were found violating regulations. Subsequently, cases have been registered against the owners of four of these buses at the Sanpada police station.”

Crackdown Comes After Buldhana Horror

The crackdown was launched after a tragic incident in Buldhana in which 25 passengers were charred to death. Following the incident, the transport authority launched a crackdown to prevent such incidents in the future.

The buses found guilty had made alterations for their own benefit, such as accommodating additional seats in an area designated as a safe space for the bus drivers during emergencies. This modification rendered it nearly impossible for passengers to exit the bus safely during a crisis, endangering their lives. The campaign to check bus documents has been ongoing round the clock since last month, led by Dy RTO Officer Hemangini Patil, under the supervision of IMV Prashant Shinde.

