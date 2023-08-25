Navi Mumbai: Ward-Wise Survey Of Dangerous Buildings To Be Conducted After Nerul Slab Collapse

Structural Audit Starts For Nerul Building | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: Following the ceiling collapse of multiple floors at Nerul's Tulsi Bhawan, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has directed an immediate survey of dangerous buildings across the wards. Buildings with structural problems may be required to undergo structural audits.

The incident occurred when the third-floor slab in Tulsi Bhawan's C wing collapsed, further causing the collapse of the slab on the second and first floor. Among the casualties, the owner of a flat and seven others sustained injuries, with two individuals reported to be in critical condition.

Structural audit's findings expected to be available in the next few days

After visiting the site of the incident, Navi Mumbai's civic chief, Rajesh Narvekar, ordered a structural audit whose findings are expected to be available in the next few days.

As per the 2023-24 survey, a total of 514 buildings have been declared dangerous, ten more than the previous year. These buildings have been classified as dangerous under section 265 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

Rise in the number of dangerous buildings

City authorities highlighted that there’s a rise in the number of dangerous buildings every year. From just 72 such structures in , the tally surged to 524 in the latest 2023-24 survey.

“As a large number of buildings in the city are more than 20 years old, they need a structural audit,” said former corporator from Nerul, Suraj Patil. Former MLA from Airoli, Sandip Naik, too, urged for a structural audit of old buildings and said that all agencies like NMMC, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and housing societies should initiate a mandatory structural audit to prevent similar incidents. As per the last survey conducted, of the total 524 dangerous buildings, 61 fall under the C-1 category and need to be demolished immediately. Despite the civic body disconnecting electricity and water in such buildings, the residents continue to reside there.