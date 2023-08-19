 Navi Mumbai: Tomato Prices Likely To Come Down To Rs 50 Per Kg In Wholesale and Retail Market
For around two months, the tomato prices were commanding around Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg in the wholesale market while in retail above Rs 160 per kg.

Azhar Khan Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Tomato Prices Likely To Come Down To Rs 50 Per Kg | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: After almost two months, the tomato prices have started dipping in the wholesale market. The vegetable market at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) vegetable division saw upto Rs 30 per kg drop in the last week. For around two months, the tomato prices were commanding around Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg in the wholesale market while in retail above Rs 160 per kg.

At present, 22 to 25 trucks laden with tomatoes are arriving at the market while the normal supply is around 45 to 50 trucks. In fact, the supply had come down to just 10 to 15 trucks laden with tomatoes and thus the price even touched Rs 200 per kg in the retail.

At present, the retail price of tomatoes is around Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg which is likely to come down to Rs 50 per kg in a week, say traders.

