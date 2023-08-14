Rahul Gandhi Hosts Lunch For Vegetable Vendor Rameshwar, Whose Emotional Video Over Soaring Tomato Prices Had Gone Viral

Amidst the sustained high prices of tomatoes in Indian markets, attention has been drawn to the severe impact of vegetable inflation on ordinary citizens through a poignant video that went viral a few days back. The emotional footage captured a vegetable vendor, Rameshwar, in Delhi's Azadpur market visibly distressed, struggling to hold back tears due to the prohibitive costs of tomatoes prevailing within the wholesale market.

On Monday, pictures of Rameshwar sitting along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surfaced on social media. The two were seen sharing a meal at what looked like the Congress leader's residence. Reports suggested that the Gandhi scion had invited Rameshwar for a lunch at his residence.

Gandhi, who had earlier shared Rameshwar's video, visited Azadpur Mandi the very next day to take stock of the situation amid soaring vegetable prices. Now, pictures of Rameshwar at Gandhi's home are going viral on social media.

Rahul Gandhi, posting a picture with Rameshwar, wrote on X, "Rameshwar ji is a lively person! One can see the innate nature of crores of Indians in him. Those who move ahead with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata'"

After Rahul Gandhi visited the Azadpur Mandi, Rameshwar had expressed his desire to meet the former Congress president.

Rameshwar's viral video

In the viral video, with tears welling up in his eyes, Rameshwar lamented, "The prices of tomatoes are beyond my means. I lack the necessary funds to make the purchase." Rameshwar, a resident of Jahangir Puri, had come to the market accompanied by his son with the intention of procuring tomatoes for his retail store.

“We are not even sure at what price we will be able to sell it. If they get damp in the rain or something happens to the stock, we end up making a loss,” the anguished farmer told digital news platform Lallantop.

He further mentioned that the cost of other vegetables has also surged. "The overall expenses are increasing," he stated.

The vendor expressed his dire predicament due to inflation, noting that he struggles to make even Rs 100-200 a day.

