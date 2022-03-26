Navi Mumbai: Summer Camps to restart after two years

Over the last two years, classes for art, music, dance and theatre have taken the online route. Even summer camps for kids were online with parents being completely involved. However, this year, the Covid situation is under control and the number of daily cases are dropping each day.

The state government and local administration have eased the restrictions, and classes in schools are held with minimal restrictions.

Finally, kids will see the real world after attending virtual classes from music to dance. After a two years gap, kids can again enjoy the summer camps and participate in a number of activities.

A number of educational institutions have planned summer camps for children during April and May. Pinky’s Classes located at sector 18 in Ulwe, a newly developed node in Navi Mumbai is offering summer camp for kids above 3 years in May.

There will be a special session on hygiene and safety from Covid. Pinky Jogi says that the 10-day summer camp will be held in May. “The summer camps for kids will have a number of activities starting from yoga session to dance and learning good habits, respect elders, importance of healthy eating, and helping family,” said Jogi, adding that they will dedicate 20 minutes in a yoga session of the total 2 hours daily classes.

Similarly, a Vashi based institution has added a few new activities such as media, learning foreign languages and Indian culture and heritage.

“The summer camp not only helps children to make new friends, but also gives them an opportunity to learn etiquettes and manners,” said Supriya Rai, a parent who is searching summer camp classes where her daughter can learn to make good friends.

