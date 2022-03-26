Navi Mumbai: Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad felicitates people from different walks of life

The Navi Mumbai unit of Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad organized a function at Yoga Vidya Niketan in Vashi to honour achievers from different walks of life on the occasion of Yoga Sadhika Shakuntala Nimbalkar's Memorial Day.

Padma Shri Madhu Mangesh Karnik was the chief guest on this occasion. President of Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad Namita Kir, Ghazal Writer Iqbal Kaware, Adv. P. C. Patil, Ramesh Kir, Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad Navin Mumbai Branch President Mohan Bhoir were present on the occasion.

During the event, Jayshree Parashuram Patil, Damayanti Bhoir, Suvarna Prashant Patil, Dr. Rajeshri, Nita Mali, Rupali Nimbalkar, Jyoti Kailas Patil, Dhanshree Sunil Rankar, Meenakshi Tandel, Rupali Ramesh Borude, Smita Wajekar, Nuri Iqbal Kavare, Sneharani Gaikwad from Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran areas were given away the Yogasadhika Shakuntala Nimbalkar Mahila Gunagaurav award.

Well-known tabla players Gurunath Patil, Mukund Mahale, Chandrakant Patil, Dayanand Hegde, Vijay Gawhale were honoured with the Kala Gaurav Award.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:25 AM IST