Navi Mumbai: Online lecture on birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj held in Digha

The celebration of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj continues in Navi Mumbai as an online lecture was organised in Digha in Airoli. The event was organized by Shri Ganesh Vaishnavi Sevabhavi Sanstha.

Senior citizen Rohini Kothavade bagged the first prize in the senior group and she was followed by Tanaji Pawar.

Ashish Nair secured third place in the event that focused on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Mayank Bhosale emerged first in the children's group, Shravan Shinde secured the second position and Girish Patil the third. All the winners were honoured at the end of the function.

During the award distribution ceremony, a number of dignitaries of the organization were present including CA Rahul Gharat, Suresh Ghuge, Civil Engineer Tanaji Baban Pawar, Hak Tumchi Saath, President of our social organization Ashish Naik.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:40 AM IST