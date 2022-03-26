Navi Mumbai: RTO Vashi organises bike rally for women

Continuing the celebration of women power as part of International Women’s Day, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) held a bike rally for women under its Road Safety Campaign on Saturday morning. The rally witnessed over 50 women participating in the event.

The rally that started around 8.30 was attended by the state transport commissioner, Navi Mumbai police officials and others as chief guests at the inauguration of the rally.

At the end of the rally, a programme was organised at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Vashi where Amrit Lata, producer, writer and director Ashok Hande interacted with the women officers, employees and their families working in the motor vehicle department.

Later in the day, a musical programme has also planned to pay tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar. The event is backed by Vehicle Distributors and Motor Driving School Drivers in Vashi-Navi Mumbai.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:17 AM IST